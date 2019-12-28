W Green Pay (WGP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $298,738.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. One W Green Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00001117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 12% against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $298,738.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,104,850 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

