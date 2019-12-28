W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.96.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE WRB traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $68.57. 419,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $47.41 and a 52-week high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.