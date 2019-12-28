WABnetwork Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDAX, Mercatox and IDEX. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $73,361.00 and $9,714.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork’s genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,094,541,755 tokens. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork.

WABnetwork Token Trading

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

