Wagerr Market Capitalization Hits $5.91 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $1,141.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000928 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000273 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 207,845,242 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,465,628 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

