Waletoken 24 Hour Volume Hits $34,798.00 (WTN)

Waletoken (CURRENCY:WTN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, Waletoken has traded up 104.6% against the dollar. One Waletoken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. Waletoken has a market capitalization of $82,896.00 and $34,798.00 worth of Waletoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Waletoken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Waletoken Token Profile

Waletoken’s total supply is 19,918,713,667 tokens. Waletoken’s official Twitter account is @waletokenpro. Waletoken’s official website is waletoken.com.

Buying and Selling Waletoken

Waletoken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waletoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waletoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waletoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waletoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waletoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.