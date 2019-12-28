Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo Sells 169,500 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 169,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$164,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,518,666 shares in the company, valued at C$2,443,106.02.

Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo sold 200,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$170,000.00.

Shares of TSE:WM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,659. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.98. The stock has a market cap of $545.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.