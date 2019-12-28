Waltonchain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $1.61 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004915 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Bithumb and Coinnest. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.06 or 0.01744380 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00060455 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005176 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,191,361 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, OKEx, Coinnest, Binance, LATOKEN, Allbit, Huobi, Bithumb, HitBTC, COSS, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

