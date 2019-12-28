Wanchain Trading 7.6% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002367 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns and Huobi. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.38 million and $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007214 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008620 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, DragonEX, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

