Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.35 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $18.48 million and $1.35 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002345 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Kucoin and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007213 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, DragonEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

