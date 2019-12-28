Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 4,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,698 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6,950.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,763,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709,746 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,826,000 after purchasing an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $79,028,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after purchasing an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,395,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,771,000 after purchasing an additional 501,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.89 on Friday. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $121.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

