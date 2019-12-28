Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several research firms recently commented on WVE. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of WVE stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 816,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $48.64. The firm has a market cap of $553.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $920,094.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,955.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after buying an additional 470,402 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

