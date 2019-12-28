Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0846 (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 27.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $845,867.00 and approximately $546.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0846 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.54 or 0.01285056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025611 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123148 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token’s launch date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.