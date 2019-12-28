Waves Hits One Day Trading Volume of $120.50 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $106.17 million and $120.50 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00014196 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Tidex, Gate.io and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022386 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007731 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008129 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About Waves

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,722,076 coins. Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Coinrail, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Livecoin, Huobi, Upbit, BCEX, Coinbe, Liqui, Cryptohub, Exmo, OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates, YoBit, Gate.io, COSS, Stocks.Exchange, Kuna, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

