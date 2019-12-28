Waves Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00013713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BCEX, Indodax and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Waves has traded up 14% against the US dollar. Waves has a market cap of $101.39 million and $84.31 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022286 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005577 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008109 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 100,716,508 coins. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Bitbns, BCEX, LiteBit.eu, Tidex, Coinrail, Liqui, Exrates, Upbit, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx, Bittrex, Cryptohub, Indodax, Livecoin, Coinbe, Huobi, Exmo, COSS, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

