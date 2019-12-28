Wavesbet (WBET) Hits One Day Volume of $28,094.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $81,251.00 and approximately $28,094.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000832 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

