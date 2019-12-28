WavesGo Price Reaches $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (WGO)

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, WavesGo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One WavesGo token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. WavesGo has a total market capitalization of $102,233.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo launched on April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,527,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,127 tokens. WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html. WavesGo’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesgo. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

