WAX (WAXP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $85,035.00

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. WAX has a market capitalization of $16.02 million and $85,035.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX token can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, Tidex and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,589,157,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 975,796,292 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bithumb, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Huobi, IDEX, Bittrex, Bancor Network, C2CX and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.