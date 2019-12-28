Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in December

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the November 28th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of WSTG opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.67. Wayside Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.30%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayside Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

