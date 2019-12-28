Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 11,990,000 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Welbilt stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.03 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 46.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

