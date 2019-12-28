WePower (WPR) Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One WePower token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Binance, DDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. WePower has a market cap of $3.67 million and $281,354.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WePower

WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 608,221,473 tokens. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WePower’s official website is wepower.network.

WePower Token Trading

WePower can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, Liqui, Huobi, DDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

