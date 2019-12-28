WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.57.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $52.00 price target on shares of WESCO International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Shares of WCC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $61.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WESCO International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,306,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,432,000 after acquiring an additional 758,163 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WESCO International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after purchasing an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 215,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 76,529 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.