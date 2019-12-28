WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Short Interest Up 12.1% in December

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

WESCO International stock opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $61.02. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.57%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. TheStreet raised shares of WESCO International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

