WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 2.00

Media headlines about WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. WESCO International earned a news sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of WCC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,958. WESCO International has a one year low of $42.03 and a one year high of $61.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.75.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WCC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

