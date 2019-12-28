West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the November 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 430,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Shares of WST stock opened at $150.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $152.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

