Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 11.4% in December

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,520,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 11,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

WY stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

