Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 28th total of 5,140,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Whirlpool stock opened at $145.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. Whirlpool has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total value of $127,790.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,784.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

