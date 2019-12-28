Wings (WINGS) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $15,528.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00186108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.01297945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119325 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings launched on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance, Gatecoin, Upbit, Liqui, Gate.io, IDEX, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

