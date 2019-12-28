Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the November 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.62. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $60.13 and a 52 week high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,645 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen set a $104.00 target price on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush set a $88.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

