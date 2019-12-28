Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Wisdom Tree Investments news, Director Anthony Bossone purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 18,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,780,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after buying an additional 333,687 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.88 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

