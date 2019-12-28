WIZBL Market Capitalization Tops $186,393.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One WIZBL coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. Over the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $186,393.00 and approximately $7,936.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WIZBL Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WIZBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

