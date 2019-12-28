Worldcore (WRC) Reaches Market Cap of $40,180.00

Worldcore (CURRENCY:WRC) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Worldcore has a total market cap of $40,180.00 and approximately $209.00 worth of Worldcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcore token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, YoBit, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Worldcore has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Worldcore

Worldcore launched on August 17th, 2017. Worldcore’s total supply is 245,209,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,103,291 tokens. Worldcore’s official Twitter account is @worldcoresocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Worldcore is worldcore.com.

Buying and Selling Worldcore

Worldcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, Sistemkoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

