Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $778.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.00 million and the lowest is $769.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

