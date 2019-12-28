Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $778.42 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019 // No Comments

Brokerages expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $778.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $784.00 million and the lowest is $769.00 million. Worthington Industries reported sales of $874.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $36,960.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,538.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at $17,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,299,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply