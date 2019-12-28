Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 349,600 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 397,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. WPP has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 20.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in WPP by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WPP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. 4.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

