Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 2% Higher This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $7,325.05 or 0.99871313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $68,540.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00062773 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00085257 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001214 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00069471 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 589 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

