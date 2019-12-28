Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $58,824.00

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for about $7,390.85 or 0.99816621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $4.36 million and $58,824.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00060234 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00084846 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000898 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00072050 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

