X-CASH Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. X-CASH has a market cap of $1.17 million and $5,333.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00067684 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 50,057,517,373 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

