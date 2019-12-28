XEL (XEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $499,208.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit. XEL has a market capitalization of $499,208.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013563 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000601 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002962 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00001045 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

