Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a dividend payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $21.91. 323,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,405. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.