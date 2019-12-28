XinFin Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.01 Million (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $4.01 million and $312,517.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02510198 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDCE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF. XinFin Network’s official website is www.xinfin.io.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XinFin Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

