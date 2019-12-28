XinFin Network Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XDCE)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDCE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One XinFin Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox, Bancor Network and COSS. Over the last week, XinFin Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and $273,258.00 worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.01 or 0.02397429 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XinFin Network Token Profile

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,957,475,037 tokens. The official website for XinFin Network is www.xinfin.io. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinfinF.

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

XinFin Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, Mercatox, COSS and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

