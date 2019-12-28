XRP Achieves Market Cap of $8.37 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $8.37 billion and approximately $1.15 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XRP has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One XRP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, Instant Bitex, Exrates and Bitso.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,146,262 coins and its circulating supply is 43,319,477,613 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CEX.IO, DigiFinex, BitFlip, ZB.COM, Huobi, Bittrex, Zebpay, Bitlish, Ripple China, Fatbtc, Cryptohub, BX Thailand, Bitstamp, Upbit, Tripe Dice Exchange, Braziliex, WazirX, Bitfinex, Gate.io, Coinrail, Coinhub, Independent Reserve, Poloniex, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Covesting, Bitbns, Bithumb, FCoin, BCEX, OKEx, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Coinbe, ABCC, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitinka, OpenLedger DEX, OTCBTC, Koinex, Vebitcoin, Stellarport, B2BX, MBAex, Liquid, Coinone, Instant Bitex, Kuna, Gatehub, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bits Blockchain, Cryptomate, BtcTurk, LakeBTC, Coinsquare, LiteBit.eu, CoinBene, Korbit, Bitbank, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Ovis, Bitso, Kraken, Indodax, BitBay, GOPAX, BTC Markets, DragonEX, Bitsane, RippleFox, C2CX, Exrates, CoinFalcon, CoinEgg, Koineks and BitMarket. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

