Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Yamana Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

NYSE AUY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,816,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,824. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $3.99.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

