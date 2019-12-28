Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

TSE YRI traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,346. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$2.41 and a 52-week high of C$5.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.26.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$472.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

