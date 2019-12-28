YEE Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $167,609.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, Huobi and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.90 or 0.05910047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035773 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001212 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, OKEx, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC, Huobi and FCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

