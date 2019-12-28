York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

York Water has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. York Water has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect York Water to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.5%.

Get York Water alerts:

YORW stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.81 million, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.19. York Water has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that York Water will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

YORW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of York Water in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

See Also: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.