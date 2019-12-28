YOU COIN Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $11.26 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.01299102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00120063 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,150,695 tokens. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2.

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

