Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the November 28th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,540.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of YUM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.18. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $88.52 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

