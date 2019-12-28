Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 12,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.43. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $32.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Yum China had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

