Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to Post $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.34. Avanos Medical reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 40.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $92,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 73.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 305.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 275,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $31.29 and a 1-year high of $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

