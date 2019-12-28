Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 414.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average is $77.10.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $347,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,126,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $1,690,465. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the third quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after acquiring an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

